BE A STRONGER, MORE BALANCED RUNNER

WITH HELP FROM THESE THREE NTC EXERCISES.





Every runner is an athlete. And every athlete needs to develop a strong foundation, or core, in order to perform

at his/her best. To get started, try incorporating these runner-specific moves from European Indoor Heptathlon Gold

Medalist Katarina Johnson-Thompson (KJT)—a sample from her new, 16-minute "Katarina Johnson-Thompson's

Runner's Strength and Balance" workout on the Nike+ Training Club app—into your routine a few times each week.

Then slowly work your way up to completing the full workout. Trust us, your back, abs, glutes and legs will thank you.