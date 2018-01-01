ADDED TO CART
POST-RUN SMOOTHIES “If you don’t eat anything within two hours after your run, it could slow
your recovery and negatively effect your next-day performance,” said Nike
Performance Council member John Berardi, PhD, CSCS, a founder of
Precision Nutrition [precisionnutrition.com]. For best results, try to
consume a balanced meal within an hour or so of completing your
workout, especially those long and/or really hard runs. Aim for something,
like one of these easy-to-make smoothies, which contains plenty of
protein, fruits and/or veggies, carbs and healthy fats. Your stomach will
thank you now; your muscles will thank you tomorrow.

SMOOTHIE RECIPES

