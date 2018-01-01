DURING Bring a water bottle with you on your run and take a few sips every 15 to 20 minutes, or make

sure you’re going to pass a water fountain on your route. If you plan on pounding the pavement

for over an hour, then you should probably take a sports drink that contains electrolytes (sodium,

potassium, etc.) as well. As a backup, bring some cash along, just in case you run out of water

or go longer than planned and need to grab another beverage somewhere. If you're running a race,

take a swig of something every time you pass an aid station, even if it’s just a tiny bit of water.