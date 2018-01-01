We’d all like a sweet six pack, wouldn’t we? But the real benefit of doing core
work and building stronger abdominal and back muscles is that it improves your
posture and stability, betters your form and can make you a fitter, faster runner.We all know that a stronger athlete makes for a faster runner, and there’s no real
shortcut to success. But you can begin by building simple but effective
strengthening exercises into your training. For starters, try incorporating these
runner-friendly exercises from 2015 200m World Champion Dafne Schippers
into your warm-up or cool down a few times each week. Here’s a quick sample
from her new 12-minute Core Control Workout on the Nike+ Training Club app.
SINGLE LEG SQUAT TO WALK OUT
Benefits: Strengthens your arms, abs, back, legs and glutes; improves core stability.
Start in a standing position.
Bend left knee slightly and
lean forward from hips, lifting
your right foot a few inches
off the floor.
Hinge forward from hips,
reaching your arms out in
front of you, and place your
palms on the floor.
Walk out into a plank,
keeping back flat, abs
engaged and right foot lifted.
Lower right foot to floor and
lift left leg. Continue
alternating sides, while
holding the plank,
for 50 seconds.
Reverse back to start.
Switch legs and repeat.
ALTERNATING CRAB REACH
Benefits: Strengthens obliques, abs, back, legs and glutes; stretches hip flexors and sides of body.
Start sitting on a mat with
knees bent, feet flat on
floor and hands placed
behind your hips, fingers
facing away from you.
Engage your glutes to
bridge up and lift right arm
off floor, reaching overhead.
Lower hips to floor, then
rise back up, reaching left
arm overhead. Continue
alternating sides
for 50 seconds.
Lie face-up on floor with
your knees bent and arms
extended by your sides.
Lift knees over hips,
forming a 90-degree angle
with lower body, and extend
arms toward ceiling,
directly over shoulders.
Extend left leg straight in
front of you, and reach right
arm overhead. Focus on
keeping lower back as still
as possible and in contact
with the floor.
Return to center.
Switch legs/arms and
repeat. Continue alternating
sides for 50 seconds.
GET STRONGER.RUN FASTER.Become a better runner with NTC
Become a stronger, more balanced runner with NTC. Whether you
want to get lean, get toned or build strength, there's a workout for you.Download the app (it's free on iOS and Android), and you'll be able to
choose from over 100 workouts by Nike Master Trainers, with drills
focused on high-intensity interval training (H.I.T), yoga, Pilates, running
and more. You'll also receive trainer tips from pro athletes, be able to
share sessions with your crew and receive extra motivation from the
entire NTC community.