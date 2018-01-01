THREE CORE-STRENGTHENING MOVES THAT COULD HELP MAKE YOU A
MORE POWERFUL RUNNER If you want to add a little pep to your step, you need to do more than just run. Develop power and speed by
doing this dynamic core routine, a sample from Nike Master Trainer Kirsty Godso's Zoom Fast Workout on
the Nike+ Training Club app, a few times each week.
1. LATERAL BOX PUSH-UP Benefits: Strengthens your shoulders, chest, arms and core
Start kneeling in front of a box.
Get into a push-up position, with left hand on box
and right on the floor. Place hands slightly more
than shoulder-width apart.
Bracing your core, lower your chest before pushing
back up with strong arms.
Push back up and then shuffle hands across box
to the other side, moving your feet in sync with
your arms.
Repeat push-up on opposite side.
Continue alternating sides for 30 seconds.
2. REAR FOOT ELEVATED SINGLE LEG SQUAT Benefits: Stabilises your core; strengthens your glutes, quads and hamstrings
Stand in front of a box, about two feet (0.5m) away,
with feet hip-width apart.
Reach one leg behind you, placing toes on
the box.
Squat down until back knee is almost touching
the floor. Return to standing and repeat.
Continue for 30 seconds; switch legs and repeat.
3. PLANK WALK TO ROTATION Benefits: Strengthens your shoulders, chest, abs, back and hips
Start in a plank position with hands under
shoulders.
Lower down onto your forearms, keeping your
back flat and core engaged.
Rotate your hips to the left, opening your chest to
the side and lifting your left arm towards the
ceiling. Let your gaze follow your arm.
Sweep your left arm under your torso, over to the
right and then lift it back up to the ceiling. Lower
arm back to centre, lift up to full plank and repeat
on the opposite side. Continue alternating sides for
1 minute.