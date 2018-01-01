ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

READY SET GO: RUN 4 OF 10

RUNNING PLAN
READY SET GO
EVG_Header_NRC_v02_D01.jpg
NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P1.jpg

RUN 4:
MAP MAKER YOU'VE ALREADY PLAYED WITH PACE AND DISTANCE.
BUT NOW IT'S TIME TO GO LONG–WHATEVER THAT MEANS TO YOU.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P2.jpg

Whether it's one mile or five miles, the challenge is all the same. You'll soon discover
(if you haven't already!) that running is about learning to push yourself to go harder,
longer, faster. The big thing is to have fun while doing it.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P3.jpg

WHAT TO EXPECT This workout is designed to introduce you to the Long Run without getting intimidated by the distance.
Stay positive, be creative and then go crush it.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P4.jpg

WORKOUT Running is an art. And today, you're the artist. Your main goal is to go longer (or farther) than ever before.
Take your mind off the miles by using the Nike+ Running App to design a creative route, turning your
first Long Run into a masterpiece to share with friends.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P5.jpg

TIP Keep your route design simple. Think of ways to take advantage of the city blocks, trails, or open spaces
that you'll encounter on your run. And don't forget to factor in the distance it will take you to complete
your artwork by foot--the goal is to complete your design without hitting a wall (or not taking it to the
finish line). The pace should feel comfortable, similar to the previous run. Longer doesn't mean faster
or harder, it just means longer.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run4_P6.jpg
NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run4_P7.jpg

NEXT RUN: LEVEL UP You're halfway there! It's almost all downhill from here–
except for the hills you're going to tackle on this run.

RELATED ARTICLE: TURN YOUR FAQs INTO WTRs What the run? Let's clear up some of those "frequently asked questions"
you may have as an up-and-coming running star.

NRC_MemberServicesFooter_DESKTOP_ENLU.jpg

Run and train with the global
Nike+ Run Club community.

Track your route, distance, pace
and time with the ultimate
running app.

Run smarter and train better
with over 100 workouts created
by Nike Master Trainers.

COME RUN WITH US

NIKE+ RUNNING APP

NIKE+ TRAINING CLUB

RUNNING SHOES

RUNNING CLOTHING & GEAR

COLLECTIONS

FEATURED

Loading