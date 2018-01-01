RUN 5:
LEVEL UPYOU'RE HALFWAY THROUGH YOUR 10-RUN
CHALLENGE. NICE GOING.
The good news is it's almost all downhill from here. And speaking of hills… get ready
to tackle them. Why? We're not going to tell you it's because they're fun. It's because
they're important. Push yourself to the highest height, and then celebrate how far
you've come.
WHAT TO EXPECTIncorporating hills, or any kind of incline, really, into your training will make you a stronger runner,
period. It not only challenges your cardiovascular system, but it also strengthens your glutes and
improves your running efficiency.
WORKOUTRun up a moderately sized hill/stairs/incline as fast as you can, and then jog back down to
recover. Repeat 4 times. Try to find a stretch that is at least 30 seconds long. A victory cheer
(or high-five from your running partner) after each climb is not required, but is highly encouraged.
TIPWhile running uphill, don't lean too far forward. A slight lean with your chin leading your chest is
enough. Take shorter strides so you're not putting as much strain on your quads, while maintaining
a quick cadence, and use your arms to create momentum. On the downhills, focus on getting your
breathing under control and lowering your heart rate.
NEXT RUN: RECOVERY MISSIONPlay with your pace, but the main goal is
to give your body a chance to recover.