FOR NIKE'S WORLD-CLASS BREAKING2 RESEARCH TEAM,
the entire pursuit revolves around one question: How can we help the world’s most elite distance
runners be faster—and not just incrementally, but faster than any distance runner ever.
When you’re trying to shave minutes—not seconds—off the world’s fastest times, you need all that science has
to offer. Skin temperature monitors and muscle imaging to inform hydration and sugar intake.
New types of apparel to help minimise drag. And of course, the Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite footwear.
To understand how we got here, on the precipice of our historic quest to break the two-hour
marathon barrier, we need to start at the beginning.
ATHLETE SELECTIONTo identify the runners most likely to run under two hours in the marathon,
our science team tested many of Nike’s elite distance athletes, measuring
three primary factors that help predict performance:
Exercise Capacity:an athlete’s maximum capacity for exercise, expressed as VO2 Max, or the
maximum rate of oxygen consumed.
Running Economy:how much energy a runner needs to run a kilometre at a given speed.
Sustainable Velocity:the speed a runner can sustain for a long period of time without needing
to slow down.
Of the athletes initially screened, three emerged as the most promising: Eliud
Kipchoge of Kenya, Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia and Zersenay Tadese of Eritrea.
The testing process yielded key physiological data that allowed our science
team to project each athlete’s potential. The team compared each athlete’s
personal records against their projections in order to identify areas of focus,
and began brainstorming strategies to close these gaps for race day.For example, while Eliud has refined his hydration techniques over his
competitive years, Zersenay, the world-record holder in the half marathon,
hydrated minimally. Although Zersenay has incredible running economy, he
is the slower marathon personal record of the three athletes, so his hydration
is a factor the team has worked to improve.Another example is nutrition strategy. "Marathoners can hit a wall at 30-35k",
said Brett Kirby, Lead Physiologist of the NXT Generation Research team in
the Nike Sports Research Lab. "This is commonly associated with depletion
of their muscle sugars. So how do we keep those sugars up? Maintaining
energy levels throughout the marathon could give us another percentage
point. We started looking at that and working towards a personalised
solution for each athlete".
THE JOURNEY OF RACE DAY OPTIMISATION—FROM SELECTION TO NOWBefore the team could work with the athletes to refine their training and conditioning,
we needed to understand their current training schedules. In order to do so, our science
team met the athletes and their coaches at Nike’s World Headquarters in Beaverton,
Oregon. At this first team camp, the science team provided each athlete with GPS
watches and heart-rate monitors to begin tracking the training load of each athlete. In
addition, each athlete was connected to internal Nike performance prediction analysis
software. This helped to facilitate individualised athlete learnings, as well as forecast future
running performances.
Next, the science group teamed up with the product group and went to the athletes’ home
training grounds in Kenya, Ethiopia and Spain. They tested and integrated insights across
the Nike Breaking2 project, gathered new data and observed first-hand the athletes daily
training regimens and lifestyles, constantly looking for avenues where support
could be provided.
At the first team camp, the science team introduced hydration and nutrition strategies,
which have been regularly adjusted month by month. Skin temperatures and sweat
rates were monitored. Fit details for the revolutionary Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite shoe
and race day apparel were obsessed over.
And the closer we get to the attempt, the more important temperature becomes for our team.
For the success of Breaking2, the most important temperature reading is the difference
between the body’s internal core temperature and skin temperature. This is known as
the temperature gradient.
"We’re looking at what core body temperature does in relation to skin temperature and
we want those two numbers to be as far apart as possible", Brad Wilkins Director of the
NXT Generation Research team in the Nike Sports Research Lab said. "That means that
the gradient, the temperature gradient, from the core to your skin is really high".
In order to maintain a high temperature gradient for each runner, the team is focusing on
optimising the environmental conditions for race day. During our half marathon test event,
internal and external monitors were used to measure core temperature and skin temperature,
respectively. This provided the constant data needed to understand the impact of thermal
factors on each athlete’s performance. To try and optimise for temperature, cloud cover
and wind, the race will happen over a three day "launch" window. Over that three-day
window, the team will pick the optimal morning for the race. This should maximise the
core to skin gradient, allowing for the least impact of thermal factors on the athletes’
performance outcomes.
Another important factor that is affected by environment is hydration. Throughout training,
the team weighed runners before and after their runs, which tells the team how much
water each individual runner has lost through sweat. Then, our team observed how the
body of each runner responded to their respective fluid strategies—a carefully crafted
sugar-water liquid mixture. This mixture continues to be customised to each athlete’s
sweat rate and will evolve as we approach race day.
Other tests, like muscle imaging, showed how much sugar was in the muscle of the
athletes. This was crucial, because sugars could help the runners avoid the burnout that
is synonymous with the marathon. Or, taking in too much could upset their stomach and
throw them off their game.
The next step in race day optimisation brought us to the wooded setting
of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, 13 miles north of Milan for the half
marathon simulation. It’s also where we will be for the two-hour marathon
attempt. Monza’s flat track with gradual curves, as well as Northern Italy’s
temperate climate, make it a good location for the attempt. The half marathon
test event was not a race for the athletes to test their fitness. Rather, this was a
test of how the Breaking2 team will manage the Breaking2 attempt, logistically.
The team asked the athletes to run at a 60-minute half marathon pace.
Small alterations, such as Eliud taking a beet root bar with carbohydrates as
opposed to beet juice as a pre-run meal, were tested at the trial run. Temperature
gradient and, of course, the footwear and apparel were also tested.
All of this data has been collected before, but never with athletes of this
calibre with the intent of breaking such a barrier. Whether we break the
two-hour barrier or not, we’re already in uncharted territory. Territory that
can only help all athletes look towards what’s next.
Come race day, we will put everything we’ve learned into practice.
We’ll use a dynamic formation with pacers to reduce wind drag for
our athletes. We will make sure that the athletes are getting the
hydration that’s been perfected for each one of them. And of course,
we developed a shoe—the Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite—designed to turn
every advantage into performance.
Breaking2 isn’t just a race and it is not an experiment. It’s a model for
how much faster we can go when cutting-edge science meets unwavering
passion and commitment to the goal. After years of research and
development, Breaking2 will debut a system of ground-breaking
innovation that has the potential to elevate every runner.