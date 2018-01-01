KIDS' RUNNING SHOE GUIDE

KIDS' RUNNING
SHOE GUIDEWhen designing kids' running shoes, we keep
three important qualities in mind: flexibility, cushioning
and speed. Here's a quick guide to help you discover
which running shoe is right for your own athlete.
MORE FLEXIBILITYFlexible running shoes allow kids to run more
naturally. This can help them build strength in the
growing muscles of their feet. Our most flexible
running shoes include Nike Free and Flex styles.
MORE CUSHIONINGIf your kid is running long distances, they'll need
soft cushioning to help them stay comfortable to
the last mile. For a more cushioned ride, look for
styles featuring Air Max technology.
MORE SPEEDOur fastest running shoes combine a snug, lightweight
fit with responsive cushioning to help kids fly past the
finish line. Shoes with Nike Zoom and Air Flyknit
technologies are perfect for fast runs of any distance.