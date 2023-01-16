Nike FC

With elite tournament football underway, FM Broadcast and Nike FC delve deep with British Versus writer Mayowa Quadri, German alumni of Darwin FC, John Adekunle, Les Hijabeuses’ French co-founder Founé Diawara, and Nigerian Premier League striker Taiwo Awoniyi as they chat through their experiences in sport and life. The aim? bringing a diverse point of view into the conversation of football to create a better future, inclusive for all.