Así son las leyendas. Las Nike Force 1 LE recuperan el icono del parqué del 82 con un estilo en blanco o negro para el día a día. Ofrece durabilidad y amortiguación a los pies de los más pequeños con este clásico.
Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.
4.7 Estrellas
AurielleC232854262 - 05 sept 2022
GOOD SHOE LOVE IT
10261923631 - 29 jun 2022
I love these kicks, you can never go wrong with a pair of AF1. My only concern is they run a little big. However I will be shelving these until he grow into them.
Guest G. - 12 ene 2022
Fits perfectly and comfortable!