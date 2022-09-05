Omite para ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Nike Force 1 LE

      Zapatillas - Niño/a pequeño/a

      69,99 €

      Buenas valoraciones
      Blanco/Blanco
      Negro/Negro

      Así son las leyendas. Las Nike Force 1 LE recuperan el icono del parqué del 82 con un estilo en blanco o negro para el día a día. Ofrece durabilidad y amortiguación a los pies de los más pequeños con este clásico.

      • Color mostrado: Blanco/Blanco
      • Modelo: DH2925-111

      Talla y ajuste

      Devoluciones y envíos gratuitos

      Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.

      Evaluaciones (24)

      4.7 Estrellas

      • nice product

        AurielleC232854262 - 05 sept 2022

        GOOD SHOE LOVE IT

      • Stepping in my AF1

        10261923631 - 29 jun 2022

        I love these kicks, you can never go wrong with a pair of AF1. My only concern is they run a little big. However I will be shelving these until he grow into them.

      • Love!!

        Guest G. - 12 ene 2022

        Fits perfectly and comfortable!