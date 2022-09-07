¿Todo listo para jugar? Las Nike Flex Runner 2 se han diseñado para los peques que adoran jugar, ya sea en el parque o en cualquier otra parte. ¡Sin cordones! Lo que significa que se las pones y se las quitas rápidamente. Las correas y el diseño tipo botín mantienen el ajuste ceñido mientras corren y saltan.
28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - 07 sept 2022
Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated
Tahminaa119637350 - 23 ago 2022
My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.
11080512618 - 23 may 2022
Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.