Los calcetines Nike Everyday están teñidos para añadir un poco de diversión a tu entrenamiento. Con un diseño colorido, estos calcetines incorporan tecnología Dri-FIT para mantener la comodidad mientras lo das todo.
Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.
5 Estrellas
ArthurB391845729 - 04 oct 2022
Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.
SoumenduG - 28 abr 2022
Love the multi colour pack, not always an option but I personally prefer buying socks this way. Anyway the socks themselves are very good, actually a bit thicker than I expected so I will probably relegate this for winter use but the fit, finish and comfort is good. Goes well with my Pegasus 38 Shield and Overbreak SP.