Aunque estos calcetines parezcan salvajes y de aire libre, en realidad son muy suaves. Su confección de tejido knit jaspeado ofrece un look perfecto para el trail y una sensación de comodidad perfecta para combinar con tus sandalias, botas de senderismo y zapatillas favoritas.
3.7 Estrellas
RyderB981625322 - 29 jun 2022
These are great, very soft even after multiple washes. Nice color, on the thicker side. Very comfy.
B A. - 30 ene 2022
Good quality, nice cushioning and just the right height. Would recommend and will be buying more.
ΤάκηςB - 08 ene 2022
Γράφετε 97% βαμβάκι κ μας έρχεται προϊόν με 97% πολυέστερ. Τουλάχιστον απάτη