Dalo todo en los entrenamientos con los calcetines Nike Everyday Lightweight. Los hilos suaves con tecnología de capilarización del sudor mantienen la comodidad y la transpirabilidad.
4 Estrellas
Tilo-KarlD - 17 abr 2022
I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.
A M. - 19 ene 2022
Chaussettes confortables mais pas axées sur une activité physique type course à pied.
J A. - 11 ene 2022
Socks are very nice