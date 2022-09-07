Las Nike Dynamo Go tienen un diseño sencillo, ceñido e ideal para jugar, por lo que serán el próximo modelo favorito de los más pequeños. Lo mejor es que son fáciles de poner gracias al talón plegable. Si los más pequeños no pueden hacerlo solos, enséñales. Además, ofrecen suavidad en los mejores lugares para que no pare la diversión.
Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.
4.3 Estrellas
14958017671 - 07 sept 2022
Very cute shoe but The second day my son wore them the paint scraped off we will be returning
11434255650 - 09 may 2022
My son loves his rainbow shoes! They are so easy to get on for himself so we don‘t waste time lacing up shoes. But as easy as they are to put on they drop off the feet easy, too, when there‘s a small impact or when he kick‘s a ball. And the color comes off, too.
chritophers603868352 - 04 feb 2022
Excellent for my 4 y/o Son . Quick demonstration on how to slide them on & off he went . Bouncing around as a ‘Martian’ all morning . Thank you Nike ! Now if you could re-stock the go flyeasy for adults. Ha .