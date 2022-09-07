Omite para ir al contenido principal
|

      Nike Dynamo Go

      Zapatillas fáciles de poner y quitar - Niño/a pequeño/a

      41,97 €
      69,99 €
      40 % de descuento

      Laser Blue/Midnight Navy/Blanco/Safety Orange
      Pink Foam/Sesame/Honeydew/Pink Gaze

      Las Nike Dynamo Go tienen un diseño sencillo, ceñido e ideal para jugar, por lo que serán el próximo modelo favorito de los más pequeños. Lo mejor es que son fáciles de poner gracias al talón plegable. Si los más pequeños no pueden hacerlo solos, enséñales. Además, ofrecen suavidad en los mejores lugares para que no pare la diversión.

      • Color mostrado: Laser Blue/Midnight Navy/Blanco/Safety Orange
      • Modelo: DH3437-403

      Talla y ajuste

      • El ajuste es ceñido; te recomendamos pedir media talla más de la habitual.

      Evaluaciones (9)

      4.3 Estrellas

      • Paint came off

        14958017671 - 07 sept 2022

        Very cute shoe but The second day my son wore them the paint scraped off we will be returning

      • Great looks, but make them stay on the foot better

        11434255650 - 09 may 2022

        My son loves his rainbow shoes! They are so easy to get on for himself so we don‘t waste time lacing up shoes. But as easy as they are to put on they drop off the feet easy, too, when there‘s a small impact or when he kick‘s a ball. And the color comes off, too.

      • Excellent trainers for young kids .

        chritophers603868352 - 04 feb 2022

        Excellent for my 4 y/o Son . Quick demonstration on how to slide them on & off he went . Bouncing around as a ‘Martian’ all morning . Thank you Nike ! Now if you could re-stock the go flyeasy for adults. Ha .