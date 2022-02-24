El cuello térmico Nike Dri-FIT Strike protege la cara y el cuello con un tejido Fleece suave que capilariza el sudor para mantener la calidez y la transpirabilidad. También protege las orejas para ofrecer un ajuste seguro a toda velocidad. Este producto se ha confeccionado con, al menos, un 75 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado.
4.6 Estrellas
Nike Snood - face cover - 24 feb 2022
The snood ran very big on my face, perhaps because I am petite in size. It was not that comfortable to use. Although did not fit my face, I would say that is was soft to touch which was soft touch in my face.
Ale9687 - 24 feb 2022
After using the Nike Snoo outside for a run while it was around 35 degrees I was impressed with it. I liked how it hopped onto my ears to prevent it from falling down, and has a curve to go over my nose. It was slightly loose on me and very big on my wife, so I wouldn’t say it is unisex. I wish it was slightly longer to cover more of my chest, but if you don’t mind wearing a scarf or turtleneck type shirt this isn’t an issue. I also tested out making a call while walking and wearing it and you can still hear me clearly which is a plus. I liked the mesh panel by the mouth, I didn’t feel like I was breathing in old air. Overall I thought this was a good product and helped make runs in the winter even better.
Jimmy - 23 feb 2022
I love the Nike snood! It's comfortable and fits perfectly. It keeps me warm when I have to be out in the elements for work. I will be buying a couple more to keep for back ups whenever this one needs to be washed.