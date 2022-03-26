Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Sigue sumando kilómetros con esta prenda ligera que te protege del sol.La camiseta Nike Dri-FIT Miler está confeccionado con un suave tejido con capilarización del sudor que ayuda a los corredores de cualquier nivel a mantener la transpirabilidad y la comodidad.Este producto está fabricado al 100 % con fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Color mostrado: Negro
      • Modelo: DD4576-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • Modelo: talla M y 188 cm de altura
      • Ajuste estándar para una sensación cómoda

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
      • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (28)

      4.4 Estrellas

      • Size Up. Actually Slim Fit

        EdwardH - 26 mar 2022

        I wear a lot of Nike Dri-Fit shirts and this definitely runs SMALL. It's much more like slim fit. Size up Otherwise it's extremely comfortable and great quality.

      • Comfortable basic, a staple for your closet

        Agarsh - 13 nov 2021

        This shirt was originally meant for me (5’9”, 165 lb female) but was quickly stolen by my husband (5’11”, 165 male) because it’s really soft and comfortable, and seems durable/well made. On both of us, the large was a little big if you’re looking for a very fitted feel. For a casual shirt to wear it was a good size. We both have pretty long arms though and appreciated the arm length. It definitely didn’t feel restrictive, but that may also have to do with the size. I felt very comfortable to wear it all day long - it was very breathable. My husband said it was cut well and hid his “dad bod”! So this was definitely a great addition to the wardrobe. Overall it’s a good staple to have

      • Awesome Shirt

        Neen - 13 nov 2021

        The Nike Dri-Fit Miler top is buttery soft and super comfortable! My son said it felt nice and soft against his skin and was easy to move around in while playing soccer! We loved this top and will recommend to anyone!

