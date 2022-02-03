Mantén el ritmo de las mallas Nike Dri-FIT Challenger.Cuentan con un diseño elástico que te ayuda a correr sin restricciones.Los numerosos bolsillos te permiten llevar tus básicos durante kilómetros.Este producto se ha confeccionado con, al menos, un 75 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado.
4.7 Estrellas
DavidW383251015 - 03 feb 2022
I can only add to the others. Reaally comfortable and the zippers on the bottom make it SO much easier to put them on. I like the reflective stripes to stay visible on the street. Back pocket fits even large phones nicely . Bought size S at 178cm 70kg and they fit just right. Gonna purchase another pair
d58b3a1a-ab39-4a87-b9a2-d560148c5381 - 16 ene 2022
THE most comfortable running/walking tights I have ever purchased. The material is very soft and the fit is perfect. I have bought several running shorts and tights from Nike before and all have been great, but these are the best! Just bought a second pair!
VictoriaK564236338 - 05 ene 2022
Die Tights an sich ist super und bequem. Die fällt aber zu groß auf. Mein Mann trägt eigentlich immer Tights in Größe L, bei diesem Modell dürfte er aber auf Größe M umsteigen. Mir persönlich gefällt den Gurtbereich. Bei anderen Tights hier auf der Webseite ist nur eine Gummi drauf. Bei diesem Modell ist noch richtigen doppelten Gurt eingenäht. Und lange Zips an den Seiten unten finde ich gut. Die Strapazierfähigkeit kann man noch nicht bewerten, wir haben die Bestellung mit der Größe M (die Größe wo anderes gefunden) nur Heute erhalten