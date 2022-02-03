Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Materiales sostenibles

      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

      Mallas de running - Hombre

      49,99 €

      Buenas valoraciones

      Mantén el ritmo de las mallas Nike Dri-FIT Challenger.Cuentan con un diseño elástico que te ayuda a correr sin restricciones.Los numerosos bolsillos te permiten llevar tus básicos durante kilómetros.Este producto se ha confeccionado con, al menos, un 75 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Color mostrado: Negro
      • Modelo: CZ8830-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • Modelo: talla M y 191 cm de altura
      • Modelo de tallas grandes y para personas altas: talla 2XL y 196 cm de altura
      • Ajuste ceñido que se adapta al cuerpo

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
      • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (15)

      4.7 Estrellas

      • Soo comfy

        DavidW383251015 - 03 feb 2022

        I can only add to the others. Reaally comfortable and the zippers on the bottom make it SO much easier to put them on. I like the reflective stripes to stay visible on the street. Back pocket fits even large phones nicely . Bought size S at 178cm 70kg and they fit just right. Gonna purchase another pair

      • Best tights ever!

        d58b3a1a-ab39-4a87-b9a2-d560148c5381 - 16 ene 2022

        THE most comfortable running/walking tights I have ever purchased. The material is very soft and the fit is perfect. I have bought several running shorts and tights from Nike before and all have been great, but these are the best! Just bought a second pair!

      • Fällt größer aus

        VictoriaK564236338 - 05 ene 2022

        Die Tights an sich ist super und bequem. Die fällt aber zu groß auf. Mein Mann trägt eigentlich immer Tights in Größe L, bei diesem Modell dürfte er aber auf Größe M umsteigen. Mir persönlich gefällt den Gurtbereich. Bei anderen Tights hier auf der Webseite ist nur eine Gummi drauf. Bei diesem Modell ist noch richtigen doppelten Gurt eingenäht. Und lange Zips an den Seiten unten finde ich gut. Die Strapazierfähigkeit kann man noch nicht bewerten, wir haben die Bestellung mit der Größe M (die Größe wo anderes gefunden) nur Heute erhalten