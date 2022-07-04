Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Mantén la protección durante las carreras con la gorra Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight.Su diseño ventilado proporciona frescura, al tiempo que la correa regulable en la parte posterior te permite elegir el ajuste.Este producto se ha confeccionado con, al menos, un 50 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
      • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      • Good but not great

        926ca863-4acc-455f-89d4-27aa4a779ed1 - 04 jul 2022

        I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.

      • Fits better than a Ciele

        927339922 - 18 jun 2022

        I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.

      • Einheitsgröße - das stimmt so nicht. Nicht geeignet für einen kleine Kopfumfang.

        11071481911 - 22 mar 2022

        Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.