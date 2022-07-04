Mantén la protección durante las carreras con la gorra Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight.Su diseño ventilado proporciona frescura, al tiempo que la correa regulable en la parte posterior te permite elegir el ajuste.Este producto se ha confeccionado con, al menos, un 50 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado.
926ca863-4acc-455f-89d4-27aa4a779ed1 - 04 jul 2022
I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.
927339922 - 18 jun 2022
I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.
11071481911 - 22 mar 2022
Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.