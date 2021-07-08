Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Este pantalón corto ceñido, elástico y listo para la carrera ofrece una sujeción excepcional mientras te concentras en correr. Está confeccionado con nuestra avanzada tecnología de capilarización del sudor, que integra características innovadoras y materiales ligeros con un ajuste preciso para mantener la frescura a máxima velocidad de principio a fin.

      Talla y ajuste

      • Modelo: talla S y 178 cm de altura
      • Ajuste ceñido que se adapta al cuerpo
      • Entrepierna: 10 cm (talla S)

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
      • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      • Fijne short

        V Z. - 08 jul 2021

        Super fijne stof en erg comfortabel. heb zowel de zwarte als de lila kleur. Erg blij mee.

      • Comfortable Shorts

        JaniceM530494915 - 15 nov 2020

        I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.

      • Wanted to love these!

        charlief417790880 - 03 oct 2020

        Was hoping to wear these for lifting. I loved the fabric but the hem was too tight around the thighs in both S and M, making the logo stretch out weirdly. Maybe not the best option for more athletic thighs and will sadly have to return them. For reference I wear a S in Nike Pro loose and M in Nike Pro tight shorts.