      Nike Daybreak

      Zapatillas - Mujer

      89,99 €

      Las Nike Daybreak, lanzadas en 1979, rinden homenaje al pasado. Incorporan la misma suela exterior de goma tipo gofre para ofrecer un estilo vintage auténtico.

      • Color mostrado: Summit White/Pale Ivory/Light Smoke Grey/Blanco
      • Modelo: CK2351-101

      Evaluaciones (68)

      4.7 Estrellas

      • Good looks and comfortable

        VerónicaG548308991 - 04 ago 2022

        I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!

      • NOT for overpronators

        RaniA31896499 - 09 jul 2022

        Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.

      • Want these in leather or faux leather pls.

        14103803135 - 08 jul 2022

        Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!