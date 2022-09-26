Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Con un diseño que rinde homenaje a la historia de la cultura del tenis, las Nike Court Legacy Next son un básico duradero con un diseño confeccionado con, al menos, un 20 % de materiales reciclados por peso. La piel rugosa y su diseño retro permite combinar deporte y moda. Haz lo correcto con un aspecto genial.

      • El ajuste es ceñido; te recomendamos pedir media talla más de la habitual.

      • Este producto se ha diseñado de forma responsable, exclusivamente con materiales reciclados obtenidos de los residuos posconsumo y posfabricación. Uno de los grandes pasos en nuestro camino hacia un futuro con cero huella de carbono y cero residuos es la elección de los materiales, ya que suponen más del 70 % de la huella de cualquier producto. Al reutilizar los plásticos, hilos y tejidos que ya tenemos, reducimos notablemente nuestras emisiones. Nuestro objetivo es utilizar la máxima cantidad de materiales reciclados posible sin afectar al rendimiento, la durabilidad o el estilo.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

        So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.

        I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅

        The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature are not only great because they are eco friendly, but because they can be worn for casual wear, workouts, and even business casual attire. The all white makes it possible to wear them with almost everything. I was a bit hesitant about their comfort level because of the fact that they are made from recycled material but I worn them for 7.5 hours at work where I am on my feet most of the time, and they did well. The one thing I would change is maybe make the swoosh black but other than that they are great!

