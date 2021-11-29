Disfruta de un look All-Star fuera de la cancha con las Nike Court Borough Mid 2. Diseño clásico de perfil alto con piel duradera para ofrecer un look y un tacto premium. Los cordones elásticos y la correa crean un ajuste seguro para poner y quitar las zapatillas fácilmente.
4.9 Estrellas
F O. - 29 nov 2021
Great service, received a day earlier, easy to put on and overall a great look to top off many outfits. He is only 2 years old and these won’t be worn to play in. He loves looking fresh.
StanislavDimitrovD749704523 - 28 oct 2021
These are the best white shoes I ever bought. They was so often in the washing mashine and every time they was shine like new one. Just great !
B I. - 03 ago 2021
Bought for my grandson for his 1st birthday. He loved them. Even said “SHOE” it was great. Thanks