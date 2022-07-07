Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Zapatillas - Niño/a

      54,99 €

      Negro/Negro/Negro
      Blanco/Blanco/Blanco

      Las Nike Court Borough Low 2 reúnen comodidad y estilo. Presentan un ajuste firme y estructurado en un diseño retro de baloncesto para ofrecerte el look All-Star fuera de la cancha.

      • Color mostrado: Blanco/Blanco/Blanco
      • Modelo: BQ5448-100

      Evaluaciones (35)

      4.5 Estrellas

      • I absolutely LOVE the Court Borough 2s!!!

        BreeT - 08 jul 2022

        They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!

      • Awesome shoes!!

        KevinMinh897479214 - 25 jun 2022

        I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!

      • Wonderful shoes

        KaydanceS971557747 - 06 mar 2022

        These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes