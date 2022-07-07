Las Nike Court Borough Low 2 reúnen comodidad y estilo. Presentan un ajuste firme y estructurado en un diseño retro de baloncesto para ofrecerte el look All-Star fuera de la cancha.
4.5 Estrellas
BreeT - 08 jul 2022
They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!
KevinMinh897479214 - 25 jun 2022
I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!
KaydanceS971557747 - 06 mar 2022
These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes