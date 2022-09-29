Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Nike Cortez BE TRUE

      Zapatillas

      89,99 €

      Reinventa lo que significa ser tú. Con un diseño que rinde homenaje a la comunidad LGBTQIA+, esta nueva versión de nuestro icono rompedor rinde homenaje al movimiento y la fluidez. Los vibrantes logotipos Swoosh superpuestos aportan mayor energía al look, los colores degradados difuminan el diseño tradicional del arcoíris y el material brillante similar a la seda ofrece un look natural. Son unas zapatillas que te pondrás una y otra vez, son llamativas y están pensadas para destacar tanto como tú.

      • Color mostrado: Summit White/Negro/Multicolor
      • Modelo: DR5491-100

      Evaluaciones (2)

      3.5 Estrellas

      • Cortez Be True

        LukášP630049716 - 29 sept 2022

        Za mě super bota ! Nike cortez je prostě super !!! Jsem velmi spokojen

      • I'm not mad, just disappointed

        Oalian - 21 jul 2022

        First off, I love the design. The colors are great, especially the band around the bottom. However, the fit is terrible. It's like, I have two entirely different shoes. The right shoe fits comfortably if not a little small. The left is way too tight in the toe box. This is unfortunately an immediate return for me. Incredibly disappointed that the flagship Be True shoe is not only well after Pride month, but poorly made.