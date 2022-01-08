En un tamaño reducido para los más pequeños, la mochila Nike Classic para niño/a se adapta con comodidad a sus hombros. Cuenta con varios bolsillos con cremallera para guardar cosas de forma sencilla y segura en las aventuras diarias.
4.6 Estrellas
P S. - 08 ene 2022
Μεσαίου μεγέθους πρακτικό σακίδιο για εξορμήσεις στην πόλη
C I. - 29 jun 2021
Love the bag very good
Patricia P. - 28 jun 2021
I bought this backpack for my kindergartner and it was absolutely perfect. It matches his lunchbox and is the perfect size. It also has a place to put your cup, which I thought would be really useful. If you’re looking for a child sized backpack, this one is for you.