Omite para ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Materiales sostenibles

      Nike City Rep TR

      Zapatillas de entrenamiento - Mujer

      42,47 €
      64,99 €
      34 % de descuento

      Las Nike City Rep TR son unas zapatillas versátiles que te ofrecen durabilidad y flexibilidad para tu estilo de vida activo. El patrón de goma proporciona agarre en una amplia variedad de superficies, y la amortiguación de espuma mantiene la comodidad en los entrenamientos al aire libre y en todo lo que te propongas.

      • Color mostrado: Negro/Dark Smoke Grey/Blanco
      • Modelo: DA1351-002

      Talla y ajuste

      • El ajuste es ceñido; te recomendamos pedir media talla más de la habitual.

      Devoluciones y envíos gratuitos

      Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.

      Método de fabricación

      • Este producto se ha diseñado de forma responsable, exclusivamente con materiales reciclados obtenidos de los residuos posconsumo y posfabricación. Uno de los grandes pasos en nuestro camino hacia un futuro con cero huella de carbono y cero residuos es la elección de los materiales, ya que suponen más del 70 % de la huella de cualquier producto. Al reutilizar los plásticos, hilos y tejidos que ya tenemos, reducimos notablemente nuestras emisiones. Nuestro objetivo es utilizar la máxima cantidad de materiales reciclados posible sin afectar al rendimiento, la durabilidad o el estilo.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (3)

      4.7 Estrellas

      • More Green Than Black

        97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 09 feb 2022

        Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them

      • Confortables

        MaevaR55539010 - 01 feb 2022

        Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.

      • Fijne trainingsschoen

        H G. - 23 oct 2021

        Heerlijk lichte maar toch voldoende steun biedende trainingsschoen