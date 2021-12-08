Disfruta de la máxima seguridad en el campo con las espinilleras Nike Charge. La cubierta resistente ofrece una protección de perfil bajo e incorpora un refuerzo de espuma en la parte posterior para ofrecer comodidad.
Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.
4.2 Estrellas
Martin C. - 08 dic 2021
Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.
AHMADGIB - 16 abr 2021
its a little bit too small i advice to take on size bigger than your usual size
K A. - 02 ene 2021
Al jaren is dit model scheenbeschermer favoriet.