      El icónico pantalón corto 2 en 1 Nike Challenger ofrece la comodidad del tejido Woven y unas innovadoras mallas interiores articuladas.Proporciona la versatilidad que buscas en tu pantalón corto favorito.Este producto se ha confeccionado con, al menos, un 75% de fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Color mostrado: Negro
      • Modelo: CZ9060-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • Modelo de tallas grandes y para personas altas: talla 2XL y 201 cm de altura
      • Ajuste estándar para una sensación cómoda

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
      • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      • Good idea gone bad

        AdamD756591275 - 08 ago 2022

        These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.

      • Very comfortable pair of shorts

        JamesM412209300 - 09 dic 2021

        I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.

      • Not satisfied

        J E. - 15 sept 2021

        They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes