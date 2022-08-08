El icónico pantalón corto 2 en 1 Nike Challenger ofrece la comodidad del tejido Woven y unas innovadoras mallas interiores articuladas.Proporciona la versatilidad que buscas en tu pantalón corto favorito.Este producto se ha confeccionado con, al menos, un 75% de fibras de poliéster reciclado.
Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.
3.3 Estrellas
AdamD756591275 - 08 ago 2022
These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.
JamesM412209300 - 09 dic 2021
I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.
J E. - 15 sept 2021
They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes