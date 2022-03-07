Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Nike Brasilia JDI

      Mochila (mini) - Niño/a

      22,99 €

      Buenas valoraciones
      Canyon Rust/Arctic Orange/Arctic Orange
      Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy/Blanco
      Enamel Green/Sail/Malachite
      Negro/Negro
      Negro/Negro/Blanco

      No te dejes engañar por el pequeño tamaño de la mochila Nike Brasilia JDI: ofrece mucho espacio.Esta mochila, con bolsillos con cremallera, zona para las botellas de agua y correas cómodas, es fácil de llevar en tus aventuras diarias.

      • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Blanco
      • Modelo: BA5559-013

      Evaluaciones (29)

      4.9 Estrellas

      • Perfect size

        95bc9562-9fb9-4d95-94a3-e7dc697058e4 - 07 mar 2022

        I know this is a kids backpack but it’s the PERFECT size for mini toiletries, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. I keep this in my car for after long trail runs away from home, so I can freshen up and change out of sweaty clothes before driving. It’s literally the best! And so cute!

      • Goede rugtas voor gym

        Y L. - 02 feb 2022

        Gekocht voor mijn 9jarige dochter voor gym. Super blij mee en juiste grootte

      • Pequena mochila prática

        MatildeS564385654 - 06 dic 2021

        Gostei do produto, em geral. Os apontamentos refletores são bonitos e de qualidade. Só não dou as 5 estrelas porque esperava que o material da mala fosse mais grosso.