No te dejes engañar por el pequeño tamaño de la mochila Nike Brasilia JDI: ofrece mucho espacio.Esta mochila, con bolsillos con cremallera, zona para las botellas de agua y correas cómodas, es fácil de llevar en tus aventuras diarias.
4.9 Estrellas
95bc9562-9fb9-4d95-94a3-e7dc697058e4 - 07 mar 2022
I know this is a kids backpack but it’s the PERFECT size for mini toiletries, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. I keep this in my car for after long trail runs away from home, so I can freshen up and change out of sweaty clothes before driving. It’s literally the best! And so cute!
Y L. - 02 feb 2022
Gekocht voor mijn 9jarige dochter voor gym. Super blij mee en juiste grootte
MatildeS564385654 - 06 dic 2021
Gostei do produto, em geral. Os apontamentos refletores são bonitos e de qualidade. Só não dou as 5 estrelas porque esperava que o material da mala fosse mais grosso.