Guarda y transporta tus zapatillas con estilo en la bolsa tipo caja para zapatillas Nike. Confeccionada con materiales duraderos, la estructura principal cuenta con dos logotipos de Nike de gran tamaño, una correa bandolera extraíble y una auténtica abertura en la solapa de la caja de zapatos. En el interior, el bolsillo interno elástico y el bolsillo de malla con cremallera ayudan a mantener los cordones adicionales y otros objetos pequeños almacenados y organizados.
5 Estrellas
M I. - 27 ene 2022
This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.
T R. - 26 ene 2022
Shoes bag
C A. - 18 ene 2022
This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.