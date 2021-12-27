Las Nike Blazer Mid '77 son ideales para que los más pequeños dominen el juego. El look vintage y la comodidad hacen que este clásico de la cancha trascienda el parqué como una auténtica leyenda del estilo urbano.
4.9 Estrellas
S Y. - 27 dic 2021
Parfait mon fils les adores
RyanP401246952 - 17 dic 2021
PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!
J O. - 06 dic 2021
Son chuli simas y llegaron rapidisimo