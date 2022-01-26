Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Materiales sostenibles

      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature

      Zapatillas - Mujer

      109,99 €

      Buenas valoraciones

      Al estilo de los años 70.Aclamadas en los 80.Un clásico de los 90.Listas para el futuro.Las zapatillas Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature ofrecen un diseño atemporal confeccionado con, al menos, un 20 % de materiales reciclados por peso.Hemos reemplazado la parte superior de piel, un material con un alto coste medioambiental, con piel sintética parcialmente reciclada y de diseño impecable.

      • Color mostrado: Blanco/Negro
      • Modelo: DO1344-101

      Talla y ajuste

      Método de fabricación

      • Este producto se ha diseñado de forma responsable, exclusivamente con materiales reciclados obtenidos de los residuos posconsumo y posfabricación. Uno de los grandes pasos en nuestro camino hacia un futuro con cero huella de carbono y cero residuos es la elección de los materiales, ya que suponen más del 70 % de la huella de cualquier producto. Al reutilizar los plásticos, hilos y tejidos que ya tenemos, reducimos notablemente nuestras emisiones. Nuestro objetivo es utilizar la máxima cantidad de materiales reciclados posible sin afectar al rendimiento, la durabilidad o el estilo.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (26)

      4.3 Estrellas

      • A-OKAY

        MaKenzie - 26 ene 2022

        I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!

      • RainbowMoon - 31 dic 2021

        This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.

        Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio.
      • Great quality and style!

        MamaMac - 30 dic 2021

        These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!

        Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio.
