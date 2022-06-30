Alabadas por el estilo urbano por su sencillez y comodidad clásicas, las Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage regresan con un diseño de perfil bajo y un look de baloncesto tradicional. Con detalles de ante exquisitos, un diseño Swoosh retro y una zona del tobillo supersuave, son un básico de armario para cualquier ocasión.
1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 01 jul 2022
Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.
AlexanderH - 27 may 2022
Blasen direkt nach 10min am Start.
damienK - 26 abr 2022
"Un maximum de comfort et de résistance", la bonne blague. Ces chaussures sont bonnes à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale : 5km de trajet par jours. Elles présentent un trou béant sur le côté de la chaussure. Passez votre chemin sur ce modèle.