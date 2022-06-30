Omite para ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage

      Zapatillas - Hombre

      94,99 €

      Buenas valoraciones
      Blanco/Sail/Negro
      Diseña tu propio producto Nike By You

      Alabadas por el estilo urbano por su sencillez y comodidad clásicas, las Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage regresan con un diseño de perfil bajo y un look de baloncesto tradicional. Con detalles de ante exquisitos, un diseño Swoosh retro y una zona del tobillo supersuave, son un básico de armario para cualquier ocasión.

      • Color mostrado: Blanco/Sail/Negro
      • Modelo: DA6364-101

      Devoluciones y envíos gratuitos

      Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.

      Evaluaciones (75)

      4.3 Estrellas

      • Orange Tongue

        1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 01 jul 2022

        Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.

      • Unglaublich unbequem

        AlexanderH - 27 may 2022

        Blasen direkt nach 10min am Start.

      • Chaussures à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale

        damienK - 26 abr 2022

        "Un maximum de comfort et de résistance", la bonne blague. Ces chaussures sont bonnes à jeter au bout de 3 mois d'utilisation normale : 5km de trajet par jours. Elles présentent un trou béant sur le côté de la chaussure. Passez votre chemin sur ce modèle.