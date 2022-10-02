Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 8

      Zapatillas de trail running - Hombre

      139,99 €

      Buenas valoraciones
      Negro/Vivid Purple/Enamel Green/Laser Blue
      Deep Royal Blue/Yellow Strike/Gorge Green/Blanco
      Negro/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/Pure Platinum

      Las Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 8 son ligeras con un ajuste ceñido. Estas zapatillas sencillas se han confeccionado solo con lo que necesitas para ofrecer un ajuste seguro. Están diseñadas para mantener el pie en su sitio y proporcionar agilidad y estabilidad en terrenos irregulares. Además, ofrecen amortiguación suave y reactividad para aportar un poco más de elasticidad en cada pisada. Póntelas y prepárate para correr por senderos con barro.

      • Color mostrado: Negro/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/Pure Platinum
      • Modelo: DH0649-001

      Evaluaciones (30)

      4.4 Estrellas

      • Comfortable But Annoying

        interdev - 02 oct 2022

        I love the way these shoes look and feel, but they developed the absolute most annoying squeak after just two weeks of use.

      • Finally found the right maker

        juliov603630249 - 26 sept 2022

        I run on trails between 25 to 37 miles week and have tried many shoes from Newton BOCO 5, Salomon Ultraglide, Salomon SLAB Ultra 3 and INOV Trailfly G270, etc. It seems that all of the aforementioned shoes have a flaw to it. The Newtons break on the top mesh where my big toe ends, the Salomon Ultraglide seems to fit too snug in the front toe box and you need to size-upthe Slab doesn't have enough cushioning (it is a more technical shoe) and also is too narrow in the front toe box and finally the INOV, has an issue with the tongue which bunches up. However, I logged over 275 miles on the Nike's and they are sweet!!!! A very comfortable shoe with the perfect drop to run up-and-down hill without ever hitting your toes and the toe box width it is just perfect. Also, I have yet to get debris inside the shoe while running because it is designed to minimize the chances of having to stop to remove a piece of rock, etc. The toe box is just perfect for me. We humans have different feet anatomy and thus, it is a matter of finding which maker is better suited to your feet anatomy and running style. For me, “ Nike hit the nail on the head”.

      • 35b6860a-3ec2-4c1f-9bc9-0ee4c574c4b1 - 24 sept 2022

        Really comfortable and good shoe. BUT On wet rocks and asphalt it is dangerously slippery.