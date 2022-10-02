Disfruta del running con la amortiguación reactiva y el ajuste seguro de las Nike Air Zoom Structure 24. Hemos usado datos de pruebas a cientos de runners para diseñar la almohadilla articulada debajo del talón que crea una transición suave y amortiguada hasta la puntera. Además, estos datos nos han ayudado a crear una parte superior ventilada con transpirabilidad justo donde más la necesitas.
Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.
4.3 Estrellas
FloreE248346587 - 02 oct 2022
These are the best shoes I’ve ever had ! Over the years I have tried many different nike shoes but these are the most comfortable i’ve had !
pretty82 - 13 sept 2022
I love the fit of these shoes. I work in a hospital and I was pleasantly surprised by how durable and comfortable these shoes are. I was scrubbed into a case all day on the first day I wore these sneakers and I couldn’t believe how comfortable they were. The design is just a basic and not too flashy in the black and white. In a hospital setting that’s okay though. They fit just right in my normal size and feel really good. I would totally recommend.
riri88 - 13 sept 2022
You know it's for you the first time you put it on!! Been using these shoes almost everyday. They came right on time coz I'm looking for a shoes that I can use when we are moving stuff from our house and climbing up and down the stairs to move our things. I super like the shoes coz it's so soft and comfortable. One thing it's so light that its as if you are not wearing any shoes at all! These are now my go to shoes, walking, work out, going to run errands. I can wear this shoes all day without worrying that my feet will hurt.