Cuando des un par de zancadas con las Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2, nunca volverás a ver tus zapatillas de competición favoritas del mismo modo. Estos cohetes se han diseñado para reducir tu tiempo personal sin sacrificar la base que necesitas para llegar más lejos. El grueso y ligero sistema de sujeción combina comodidad y velocidad en una combinación clásica del running. Disfruta del mayor retorno de energía de todas nuestras zapatillas de competición mientras te esfuerzas por alcanzar tu mejor marca.
4.3 Estrellas
joachimravn - 29 sept 2022
I replaced my Alphafly 1 with the 2 and cannot believe the improvements that have been made. This shoe is just the fastest of the fastest. I can see literal improvements on my pace simply by wearing these, and the best part is that my legs feel fresh even after long runs!
EmmaA946180963 - 29 sept 2022
Eliud made me do it. Had to try these on after seeing Eliud breaking the WR and wow! Cant wait to put them to the test in my next race!
15717204742 - 22 sept 2022
J’ai acheté ces chaussures pour mon copain. Il a à peine fait 300km sur de la route qu’une bulle a déjà éclaté ! C’est inconcevable pour une chaussure à ce prix ! Une douleur au genou en prime, à fuir.