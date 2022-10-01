Confeccionadas con al menos un 40 % de materiales reciclados, las Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK son amplias y fáciles de poner, ya que cuentan con tejido Flyknit reciclado y superelástico, además de una zona del tobillo suave que moldea el tobillo.Las costuras del logotipo Swoosh y el clip de TPU reciclado del talón añaden el toque perfecto mientras recorres las calles con una amortiguación VaporMax increíblemente suave.
Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.
4.5 Estrellas
Diyar619908181 - 01 oct 2022
I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast
Harrison.10 - 30 sept 2022
Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.
5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05 sept 2022
My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!