      Negro/Negro/Anthracite/Negro
      Blanco/Negro/Plata metalizado/Blanco

      Confeccionadas con al menos un 40 % de materiales reciclados, las Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK son amplias y fáciles de poner, ya que cuentan con tejido Flyknit reciclado y superelástico, además de una zona del tobillo suave que moldea el tobillo.Las costuras del logotipo Swoosh y el clip de TPU reciclado del talón añaden el toque perfecto mientras recorres las calles con una amortiguación VaporMax increíblemente suave.

      • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Anthracite/Negro
      • Modelo: DH4084-001

      Método de fabricación

      • Este producto se ha diseñado de forma responsable, exclusivamente con materiales reciclados obtenidos de los residuos posconsumo y posfabricación. Uno de los grandes pasos en nuestro camino hacia un futuro con cero huella de carbono y cero residuos es la elección de los materiales, ya que suponen más del 70 % de la huella de cualquier producto. Al reutilizar los plásticos, hilos y tejidos que ya tenemos, reducimos notablemente nuestras emisiones. Nuestro objetivo es utilizar la máxima cantidad de materiales reciclados posible sin afectar al rendimiento, la durabilidad o el estilo.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (114)

      4.5 Estrellas

      • Ich liebe yaraks

        Diyar619908181 - 01 oct 2022

        I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast

      • Comfy & look great but let down by build quality

        Harrison.10 - 30 sept 2022

        Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.

      • Ultra comfortable and dry!

        5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05 sept 2022

        My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!