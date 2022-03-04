Con un diseño nostálgico de los 90, hemos combinado detalles clásicos como el logotipo Nike Air Futura con una confección con paneles para mejorar el look de la sudadera Nike Air. La mezcla de detalles estampados destaca en esta cómoda prenda de tejido Fleece.
Syrena - 04 mar 2022
This sweatshirt is very comfortable. You could wear it all year round because it is fairly lightweight for a sweatshirt. You could wear it with jeans, sweats or basketball shorts so it’s pretty versatile. My husband is wearing it in the picture and he is 6,5”. We got a large and the sleeves are just a little bit short. It would most likely fit someone who is 6 feet or less perfectly. Overall I would recommend this sweatshirt to a friend. It feels like it is good quality and it will last a while.