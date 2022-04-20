Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Nike Air

      Sudadera con capucha corta de tejido French terry - Niña

      31,47 €
      47,99 €
      34 % de descuento

      Buenas valoraciones
      Negro/Blanco/Light Smoke Grey
      Atmosphere/Atomic Green/Olive Aura

      Esta sudadera con capucha ligera como el aire, con diseño A-I-R y cálida para ofrecer comodidad en las aventuras diarias es ideal para jugar, entrenar o relajarse en casa.

      • Color mostrado: Negro/Blanco/Light Smoke Grey
      • Modelo: DM8372-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • Modelo: talla S y 141 cm de altura
      • Ajuste estándar para una sensación cómoda

      Evaluaciones (20)

      4.8 Estrellas

      • Crop hoodie- nice

        Crop Hoodie - 20 abr 2022

        Hoodie fits well and looks nice, the black color faded after first wash noticeably. The inside sticking is a but irritating without an under shirt.

      • The perfect hoodie

        Tone - 18 abr 2022

        My daughter absolutely loves this hoodie! The arms are a little long but she has enough room to grow into throughout the spring into the summer. Excellent material for a 3 year to run around in and not complain about being “too hot” like she does in anything else :).

      • Good fit, very stylish

        BigMike - 15 abr 2022

        I bought this crop hoodie for My 9 year old daughter. We absolutely love it. She is tall and skinny so We struggle to find clothes that fit her just right. This top fits her just right and is very warm. It is nice and stylish. The material is well made and very durable. We are 100% satisfied with our purchase, I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking for a hoodie crop top.

