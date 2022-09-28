Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Nike Air Presto

      Zapatillas - Hombre

      124,99 €

      Blanco/Pure Platinum
      Negro/Negro/Negro
      Negro/Blanco/Negro
      Diseña tu propio producto Nike By You

      Con un diseño elegante y más cómodo que tu camiseta favorita, las Nike Air Presto se han diseñado para ofrecer un look de alta velocidad. La funda elástica crea un ajuste tan cómodo como el de un calcetín, y la espuma supersuave añade elasticidad a cada pisada. Cuando te las pongas, ya no querrás quitártelas.

      • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Negro
      • Modelo: CT3550-003

      Evaluaciones (72)

      4.7 Estrellas

      • Wonderful and Comfortable

        PDPTESTScreenname - 28 sept 2022

        Excellent shoes with comfort .

      • Comfiest shoes I've ever owned

        WilliamF223466826 - 23 sept 2022

        I got these just for daily/casual wear and can say they the comfiest shoes I've ever had. Normally I'm an 11.5 in Nikes, but for these I went with the 12 and they fit perfectly. Because it's a sock like fit there's tons of room for your feet to fit comfortably, and they slide on and off with ease. Not sure how they'd hold up for running or going to the gym, but for casual/daily wear they are easily my favorite shoes I've ever owned. Highly recommend!

      • Very comfortable! Durability is very lacking..

        af79b76b-6334-4776-b5e2-d39d7dc0a42e - 10 sept 2022

        These are very comfortable shoes! Unfortunately just like the last prestos, the durability is very weak. Tears along the side after a month or 2... I bought them for the comfort but will not buy again because they wear out too quick and I just wear them to work.