      Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty®

      Zapatillas - Hombre

      134,99 €

      Haz que el mito se convierta en realidad y adéntrate en un mundo de arcoíris y sol con las Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty. Desde el talón moldeado y personalizado de Hello Kitty hasta su lazo rojo en la lengüeta, tu personaje de dibujos animados favorito se va contigo de tu viaje.

      • Color mostrado: University Blue/Blanco/Carmesí claro/Negro
      • Modelo: DV3770-400

      • So cute sneakers

        ArseniyP923876040 - 06 ago 2022

        Very beautiful and comfortable. 10/10

      • A cute take on my childhood

        8812698252 - 04 jul 2022

        So awesome that Nike Did a collab with hello kitty. I’m a 7 in women, 5.5 in mens and I ended up sizing half a size to a size 6 men because 5.5 wasn’t available. I’m glad I did go half a size up as the shoe itself isn’t really stretchy and prettt snug.

      • I AM IN LOVE! MY NEW FAVORITE SHOES!

        de662fd2-68b4-44fd-8cdb-6e5a3122c7cb - 29 jun 2022

        these are sUPER CUTE! super comfortable, the laces are a good length, and they fit perfect.