      Materiales sostenibles

      Nike Air Max TW

      Zapatillas - Hombre

      159,99 €

      Negro/Negro/Blanco/Blanco
      Blanco/Racer Blue/Negro/Speed Yellow

      Sabemos que te encanta el look clásico de los 90, pero que también te gusta el ritmo frenético de los partidos de hoy en día. Te presentamos las Air Max TW. Inspiradas en la atesorada franquicia que llevó la amortiguación Nike Air al mundo y sentó las bases de la estética deportiva para la calle, su llamativo diseño ofrece un toque perfecto de comodidad y estilo. Su parte superior ligera, preparada para realzar cualquier ajuste, combina líneas angulares y orgánicas para crear un efecto envolvente. La combinación de colores en contraste hace que sean fáciles de conjuntar. Y si te dispones a dar el siguiente paso, las cinco ventanas de la planta del pie ofrecen un toque innovador a la amortiguación Air visible.

      • Color mostrado: Blanco/Racer Blue/Negro/Speed Yellow
      • Modelo: DQ3984-100

      Método de fabricación

      • Este producto se ha diseñado de forma responsable, exclusivamente con materiales reciclados obtenidos de los residuos posconsumo y posfabricación. Uno de los grandes pasos en nuestro camino hacia un futuro con cero huella de carbono y cero residuos es la elección de los materiales, ya que suponen más del 70 % de la huella de cualquier producto. Al reutilizar los plásticos, hilos y tejidos que ya tenemos, reducimos notablemente nuestras emisiones. Nuestro objetivo es utilizar la máxima cantidad de materiales reciclados posible sin afectar al rendimiento, la durabilidad o el estilo.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (3)

      3 Estrellas

      • Muy fea

        JesuA948296935 - 03 oct 2022

        Espero que no sean, el remplazo de las TN.

      • garynathans156884867 - 01 oct 2022

        I’m sure Nike tw is far from new and they had a tw range in the 80’s. The 80’s ones were cross trainers and on first impressions were much better. Just facts.

      • A future classic.

        Emily A. - 29 sept 2022

        I’m a huge fan of Nike’s retro-styled sneakers and often find myself trawling through the secondary market to find OG colourways, however this brand-new model ticks all the boxes. The sleek stylings and well-composed colourway are a match made in heaven and let’s not forget the fact that these are one of the most comfortable kicks I’ve stepped into in recent years. As a hardcore sneakerhead it’s hard not to notice the ’90s influence, which is a massive yes from me. Excited to see further colourways drop!

