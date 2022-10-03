Sabemos que te encanta el look clásico de los 90, pero que también te gusta el ritmo frenético de los partidos de hoy en día. Te presentamos las Air Max TW. Inspiradas en la atesorada franquicia que llevó la amortiguación Nike Air al mundo y sentó las bases de la estética deportiva para la calle, su llamativo diseño ofrece un toque perfecto de comodidad y estilo. Su parte superior ligera, preparada para realzar cualquier ajuste, combina líneas angulares y orgánicas para crear un efecto envolvente. La combinación de colores en contraste hace que sean fáciles de conjuntar. Y si te dispones a dar el siguiente paso, las cinco ventanas de la planta del pie ofrecen un toque innovador a la amortiguación Air visible.
3 Estrellas
JesuA948296935 - 03 oct 2022
Espero que no sean, el remplazo de las TN.
garynathans156884867 - 01 oct 2022
I’m sure Nike tw is far from new and they had a tw range in the 80’s. The 80’s ones were cross trainers and on first impressions were much better. Just facts.
Emily A. - 29 sept 2022
I’m a huge fan of Nike’s retro-styled sneakers and often find myself trawling through the secondary market to find OG colourways, however this brand-new model ticks all the boxes. The sleek stylings and well-composed colourway are a match made in heaven and let’s not forget the fact that these are one of the most comfortable kicks I’ve stepped into in recent years. As a hardcore sneakerhead it’s hard not to notice the ’90s influence, which is a massive yes from me. Excited to see further colourways drop!