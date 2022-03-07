Con un look atrevido inspirado en las zapatillas de running trepidantes de los 90, las Nike Air Max Furyosa aportan una nueva y potente voz al mundo de la moda y la comodidad.La unidad Air apilada y con drop en el talón supone toda una declaración de amortiguación.La almohadilla supersuave del talón y la zona del tobillo y la lengüeta acolchadas ofrecen la misma sensación que tus zapatillas de estar en casa favoritas.Por si fuera poco, el sistema de cordones dobles ofrece la máxima expresividad, y añade un toque DIY y la máxima comodidad.
J E. - 07 mar 2022
I LOVE these shoes, super cute and super comfy for a person with a bad back who walks a lot. Unfortunately, the toe box is smaller than usual, and ALL my Nikes are 7.5. I will be returning and now have to wait until they come back in stock for a size 8. :(.
W J. - 27 dic 2021
I made the right decision by downloading the sneakers app thank for getting my order to me on time
Ingrid S. - 05 dic 2021
Honestly, feels like you’re walking on clouds. This shoe is so comfortable & I loveeee the color! I’m usually an 8.5 with Nike shoes but for this one I had to size up to a 9.