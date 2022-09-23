Omite para ir al contenido principal
      No te olvides de tu herencia. Nunca. Para rendir homenaje a la tradición y a la innovación, hemos combinado dos iconos para ir más allá de lo esperado. El tejido Flyknit ligero y transpirable se combina a la perfección con una amortiguación Air Max increíblemente cómoda. Átate las zapatillas y deja que tus pies hablen por ti.

      • Color mostrado: Negro/Blanco
      • Modelo: DM9073-001

      Talla y ajuste

      • El ajuste es holgado; te recomendamos pedir media talla menos de la habitual

      Devoluciones y envíos gratuitos

      Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.

      Método de fabricación

      • Este producto se ha diseñado de forma responsable, exclusivamente con materiales reciclados obtenidos de los residuos posconsumo y posfabricación. Uno de los grandes pasos en nuestro camino hacia un futuro con cero huella de carbono y cero residuos es la elección de los materiales, ya que suponen más del 70 % de la huella de cualquier producto. Al reutilizar los plásticos, hilos y tejidos que ya tenemos, reducimos notablemente nuestras emisiones. Nuestro objetivo es utilizar la máxima cantidad de materiales reciclados posible sin afectar al rendimiento, la durabilidad o el estilo.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (24)

      4.5 Estrellas

      • Farhan - 23 sept 2022

        I was really excited for these because I was such a big fan of the flyknit racers. Because they were paired with the air max sole I knew I had to have them. I love the way they look. Comfort wise I think they need to be broken in a little more but not an uncomfortable shoe by any means. I definitely recommend but hope they get a little comfier as time goes on. I love the fact that these shoes are lightweight and will definitely have them in my daily rotation.

        Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Moon walkers - 23 sept 2022

        The Air Max fly knit shoes have the bounce and feel of the old ones with the coil in it. They are very bouncy/ reactive in the heal when walking, which makes a long walk really enjoyable where your feet don't hurt later. They have a lot of give to them in both the sole and the flyknit body of the shoe. The body of the shoe is very breathable. This shoes might not be a perfect fit for winter or designed to keep your foot dry, however they still feel very supportive, a nice balance.

        Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Air max Flyknit Racer

        Mak - 22 sept 2022

        Really like this shoe design. It is a little big and you have more space if you get your regular size in nike. If you want something snug just go a half size down and you should be good. Really comfortable to wear all day, and even at like for example an amusement park. Has hood support for your feet so this will be my go to for an everyday shoe.

        Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio.
        #productsprovidedbynike