      Materiales sostenibles

      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer

      Zapatillas - Hombre

      159,99 €

      Buenas valoraciones
      Ghost Green/Pink Blast/Photo Blue/Negro
      Pure Platinum/Blanco/Pure Platinum/Negro
      Negro/Blanco

      Para rendir homenaje a la tradición y a la innovación, hemos combinado dos iconos (antiguos y nuevos) para ir más allá de lo esperado en las Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer. El tejido Flyknit es increíblemente ligero y transpirable y ofrece una amortiguación Air Max muy cómoda. Átate las zapatillas y deja que tus pies hablen por ti.

      • Color mostrado: Pure Platinum/Blanco/Pure Platinum/Negro
      • Modelo: DJ6106-002

      Talla y ajuste

      • El ajuste es holgado; te recomendamos pedir media talla menos de la habitual

      Método de fabricación

      • Este producto se ha diseñado de forma responsable, exclusivamente con materiales reciclados obtenidos de los residuos posconsumo y posfabricación. Uno de los grandes pasos en nuestro camino hacia un futuro con cero huella de carbono y cero residuos es la elección de los materiales, ya que suponen más del 70 % de la huella de cualquier producto. Al reutilizar los plásticos, hilos y tejidos que ya tenemos, reducimos notablemente nuestras emisiones. Nuestro objetivo es utilizar la máxima cantidad de materiales reciclados posible sin afectar al rendimiento, la durabilidad o el estilo.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (28)

      4.2 Estrellas

      • Best workout shoe

        Sammy22 - 22 sept 2022

        This has got to be the best running shoe on the market. The material is perfect if you tend to sweat while running so no odor stays. Also very easy to clean the material if needed. They fit true to size but i do have to say the only downside with these is they do take a little bit more time to put on but no issue. These are the most comfortable shoe I own so definitely worth it.

      • The best of both worlds

        Rue - 22 sept 2022

        This shoe is the perfect blend of the Nike pre day and Nike fly knit runner. It was immediately comfy as you slide it on. ZERO Break-in required. Insanely comfortable and ready to rock right out of the box. It does run a tad long but wide footers will need the 1/2 upsize to feel comfortable in the already luxurious silhouette. It rivals the Pegasus and offers a solid base for anyone looking to do some serious running or recovery running. The midsole is insanely comfortable and the air max unit is bouncier than expected since it isn’t caged. The laces hold well and the fly knit doesn’t seem like it will fall apart. The waffle tread system is perfect to keep you locked in and locked down.

      • Quality Comfort

        Jamal - 22 sept 2022

        The fit of the shoes are extremely form fitting. The shoe fits like a glove and is comfortable for my cardio needs. The design of the shoes is unique, I usually stay away from mesh shoes, but this was well thought out in its color scheme. The mesh like material makes the shoe very breathable, so even on hot day of walking outside, my feet stayed cool. Definitely can wear this shoes all day and is versatile for exercising and casual enough for work. The the thing I liked best about the shoe is the color scheme, the checkered black,white,gray gives it a mild appearance but stands out because of the mesh design.

