Inspiradas en las Nike Air Max 90, las Nike Air Max Excee rinden homenaje a un clásico con un nuevo enfoque. Las líneas de diseño alargadas y las proporciones distorsionadas de la parte superior elevan a este icono a una nueva modernidad.
Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.
4.4 Estrellas
RebeccaL634887398 - 04 oct 2022
So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.
0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - 04 sept 2022
The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.
MarionM - 31 ene 2022
Geiler Schuh.. Passt zur Jogging und zur Jeans.. Muß man etwas einlaufen. Ansonsten tip Top. 😊