Las Nike Air Max Dia ofrecen un look más alto y una estética aerodinámica con un diseño elegante. La parte superior minimalista aporta un aspecto moderno, mientras que la unidad Max Air, rodeada de TPU transparente, se agranda aún más con una mediasuela extragrande para añadir estilo.
4.5 Estrellas
507ef828-e918-4487-8001-5db2759d8de7 - 21 jun 2022
I loved this Nike shoes when i first tried them on cuz they are soooo comfortable! The mesh material makes my feet easy to breathe :) The air-filled bottom is a super great support to my feet and i can walk much longer with them. Plus, the customer service is wonderful! I bought my shoes smaller and returned them immediately. Nike got me covered and i got the new pairs in just a week!
99e14ab3-16f8-487d-a0ce-5d790edf99c3 - 11 may 2022
I got the white, black and gold. They look dope! I tried them on and they seem comfy! There is not a lot of arch support so if that's what you need, you may need an insert. I recommend these - especially for the sale price!
58b9f71a-2759-43f4-a83e-50727e78681e - 27 abr 2022
I bought the shoes for my wife who has low arches. She loves them and wants another pair. She mainly wears them for walking our dog.