Con un diseño inspirado en el ADN deportivo, las Nike Air Max Dawn están confeccionadas con al menos un 20 % de materiales reciclados por peso. El ante suave y los tejidos transpirables se combinan con un diseño moderno. La espuma suave de la mediasuela se inclina en el talón para ofrecer una mayor energía, y el patrón de la suela exterior ofrece estilo a tu tracción. Además, la amortiguación Air es perfecta para el día a día.
4.2 Estrellas
Chunky - 14 ago 2022
The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.
FA110 - 14 ago 2022
I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.
Joe - 13 jul 2022
This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.