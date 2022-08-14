Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Con un diseño inspirado en el ADN deportivo, las Nike Air Max Dawn están confeccionadas con al menos un 20 % de materiales reciclados por peso. El ante suave y los tejidos transpirables se combinan con un diseño moderno. La espuma suave de la mediasuela se inclina en el talón para ofrecer una mayor energía, y el patrón de la suela exterior ofrece estilo a tu tracción. Además, la amortiguación Air es perfecta para el día a día.

      • Color mostrado: Blanco/Negro/University Gold/Gorge Green
      • Modelo: DM0013-101

      • Este producto se ha diseñado de forma responsable, exclusivamente con materiales reciclados obtenidos de los residuos posconsumo y posfabricación. Uno de los grandes pasos en nuestro camino hacia un futuro con cero huella de carbono y cero residuos es la elección de los materiales, ya que suponen más del 70 % de la huella de cualquier producto. Al reutilizar los plásticos, hilos y tejidos que ya tenemos, reducimos notablemente nuestras emisiones. Nuestro objetivo es utilizar la máxima cantidad de materiales reciclados posible sin afectar al rendimiento, la durabilidad o el estilo.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      • A bit much

        Chunky - 14 ago 2022

        The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.

      • Outstanding Future/Retro Comfort

        FA110 - 14 ago 2022

        I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.

      • Great sneakers

        Joe - 13 jul 2022

        This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.

